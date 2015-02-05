Opec convinces investors that its oil output cuts are real

Hedge funds boosted their net-long position, or the difference between bets on a price increase and wagers on a decline, by 6.1 per cent in the week ended January 24, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show. WTI rose 1.3 per cent to $53.18 (Dh195.2) a barrel in the report week. The US benchmark slipped 0.3 per cent to $53.01 at 9:18 am London time on Monday.

Opec members Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Algeria have said they’ve cut output this month by even more than was required, while Russia said it’s also curbing production faster than was agreed. Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al Falih said January 22 that adherence has been so good that Opec probably won’t need to extend the accord when it expires in the middle of the year. Shale headwind The Opec-engineered price rally has spurred a surge in drilling in the US shale patch. Rigs targeting crude in the US rose by 15 to 566 last week, the highest since November 2015, according to Baker Hughes Inc. “There’s one headwind in the oil market: increased US shale production,” Jay Hatfield, a New York-based portfolio manager of the InfraCap MLP exchange-traded fund with $175 million in assets, said by telephone. “US output in 2017 will be 1 million barrels a day higher than last year.” US crude production climbed to 8.96 million barrels a day in the week ended January 20, the highest since April, according to the Energy Information Administration. That’s already closing in on the EIA’s latest 2017 output forecast of 9 million barrels a day that was issued January 10. The net-long position in WTI rose by 21,429 futures and options to 370,939, the most in data going back to 2006. Longs rose 3.7 per cent to a record high, while shorts slipped 11 per cent. In fuel markets, net-bullish bets on gasoline fell 3.4 per cent to 61,511 contracts as futures decreased 1.5 per cent in the report week. Money managers increased wagers on higher ultra low sulfur diesel prices by 1.3 per cent to 34,978 contracts, while futures slid 0.4 per cent. “For the time being the market is more focused on the Opec cuts than about how fast US shale drillers are returning,” Wittner said. “There may come a point soon when the support provided by Opec will be outweighed by the prospect of rising US production. When that happens there will be a big shift in investor sentiment.” More from Markets Unfazed by Trump, Abraaj focuses on micro trends

