Oil holds gains as Opec output cuts seen shrinking global glut

Futures climbed as much as 0.3 per cent in New York after rising 1.6 per cent the previous two sessions. The global market will shift into deficit during the first half of this year and US crude stockpiles will shrink amid a decline in imports as the Opec-led curbs take effect, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said this week. Reports from the International Energy Agency and Opec are due on Friday and Monday, respectively, offering their first updates on the progress of the cuts.

Oil has fluctuated above $50 a barrel since a deal to trim output between Opec and 11 other nations took effect on January 1. US producers are taking advantage of higher prices by increasing drilling activity and boosting daily output to the highest level since April. The nation’s crude inventories had the second-biggest gain on record last week. “If there is reasonable compliance to the cuts, there will probably be a strong price reaction before the headwinds come back into play, which is rising US production and stockpiles,” said David Lennox, a resources analyst at Fat Prophets in Sydney. “Oil may have a sustained climb into the high $50s.” West Texas Intermediate for March delivery was at $53.03 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up 3 cents, at 4.05pm in Singapore. Total volume traded was about 38 per cent below the 100-day average. The contract gained 66 cents to $53 on Thursday. Prices are down 1.5 per cent this week. Opec cuts Brent for April settlement was 5 cents higher at $55.68 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The contract gained 51 cents to $55.63 on Thursday. Prices are down 2 per cent this week. The global benchmark crude traded at a premium of $2.20 to WTI. Opec and other producers including Russia are seeking to trim about 1.8 million barrels a day during a six-month period to reduce bloated global inventories and stabilise the market. In the US, crude stockpiles expanded by 13.8 million barrels last week as imports rose the most in four weeks, according to a report Wednesday from the Energy Information Administration. More from Markets Wall Street boosted by Trump hopes

