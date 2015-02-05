New Tata chairman eyes better capital allocation

Indian Hotels, operator of the Pierre hotel in New York, has been paring debt by selling assets, including a property in Boston and its stake of almost 6 per cent in Belmond Ltd, owner of the 21 Club restaurant in New York and Hotel Cipriani in Venice. Under Ratan Tata, it had tried to buy control of the company, formerly called Orient-Express Hotels Ltd, in 2012. It gave up the chase in 2013 under Mistry.

This year, Indian Hotels is expected to report an annual profit after losing money in the previous four financial years. The sale of the Boston property led to a one-time loss of Rs1.03 billion, the company said in a February 3 filing. * Tata Motors: In 2008, Tata Motors Ltd bought the Jaguar and Land Rover luxury brands from Ford Motor Co for $2.4 billion. Tata turned the brands around, helping boost revenue more than seven-fold between 2008 and 2015. In the quarter ended December, Tata Motors’s profit plunged 97 per cent after margins at the Jaguar Land Rover unit narrowed and costs surged. The company is also contending with a potential fallout from a proposed US border tax on imported cars and Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union. The Jaguar Land Rover unit is vulnerable because it doesn’t have factories in the US and sells much of its UK output abroad. The domestic business in India continues to struggle amid competition from Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Hyundai Motor Co. * Tata Teleservices: Japan’s NTT Docomo Inc has sought compensation for its stake in Tata Teleservices Ltd as it tries to exit one of its worst overseas investments. In June, the London Court of International Arbitration ordered Tata Sons to pay $1.17 billion to NTT Docomo for breaching an agreement over the wireless venture. The mobile phone business has been losing customers amid a price war that’s prompting India’s 11 carriers to consolidate. Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, controlled by India’s richest man, turned up the heat in September by introducing free calling and data services. Tata Teleservices has about Rs300 billion of debt, according to a company filing. * Tata Steel: In 2007, Tata Steel made one of India’s most expensive overseas acquisitions, buying Corus Group Plc for $12 billion. Its fortunes soon went south, as Europe fell into a demand slump after the 2008 economic crisis and China flooded the market with additional output. This month, Tata Steel announced that it had agreed to sell its UK speciality steels business to Liberty House Group for £100 million ($124 million: Dh457 million), as part of Tata Steel’s efforts to pare its debt. The company has been seeking to sell or turn around its UK operations after years of losses, and is in talks with Thyssenkrupp AG and other companies for a joint venture involving its European operations. The group’s previous strategy of consolidation meant it missed some opportunities to expand, said Ajay Srivastava, New Delhi-based managing director at Dimensions Consulting. “They’ve missed out on the three big areas — financial services, telecom and defence — that have been growing in India.” Tata is left with the challenge of finding ways to grow at the same time as exploring ways to exit underperforming businesses, said Srivastava. “Chandra will have to deal with the ‘ailing children’ — Tata Steel Europe, Tata Motors and Indian Hotels — even as he identifies new growth projects and the resources to grow them.” More from Markets LME cuts deal with banks for gold futures

