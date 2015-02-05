Nasdaq Dubai lists $1b sukuk by Hong Kong government

Dubai: Nasdaq Dubai said it has listed a $1 billion (Dh3.67 billion) Sukuk issued by the government of Hong Kong.
It brings the total value of Hong Kong government Sukuk listed on the Middle East’s international financial exchange to $3 billion, following two listings of $1 billion each in 2014 and 2015.
The new listing strengthens Dubai’s position as the world’s largest venue for Sukuk listings by value, raising the total listed in the Emirate to $48.81 billion. The listings are from a wide range of government, multilateral and corporate issuers across the Mena region and East Asia.
The Hong Kong government’s latest Sukuk listed on Nasdaq Dubai on March 1, 2017.
Nasdaq Dubai is the international financial exchange serving the region between Western Europe and East Asia. The exchange currently lists shares, derivatives, Sukuk (Islamic bonds), conventional bonds and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS).
The majority shareholder of Nasdaq Dubai is Dubai Financial Market with a two-thirds stake. Borse Dubai owns one third of the shares. The regulator of Nasdaq Dubai is the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). Nasdaq Dubai is located in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).