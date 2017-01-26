MSCI welcomes Saudi reforms, repeats it may launch EM inclusion review in June

On the possibility of classifying Saudi Arabia as an emerging market, which would draw billions of dollars of international funds to the bourse, MSCI said: “Such a proposal could be considered for inclusion in the review list as part of the upcoming cycle that will be launched in June 2017. The inclusion in the review list would be conditional on positive early feedback received from market participants on their effective experience of investing in Saudi Arabian equities.” Over the past 12 months, Saudi Arabia has announced fresh steps to make its market more attractive to foreign investors.