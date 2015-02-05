Mohammad Bin Zayed restructures board of General Holding Company

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, yesterday (Monday) issued a resolution restructuring the board of General Holding Company.
The board will be chaired by Hussain Jasem Al Nuwais, while Saif Mohammad Ali Al Hajiri will serve as Vice-Chairman.
Board members will include Salem Sultan Obaid Sultan Al Daheri, Al Yaziyah Ali Saleh Al Kuwaiti and Ali Murshid Ali Murshid Al Murar.