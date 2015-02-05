LSE scuppers Deutsche Boerse merger hopes by rejecting EU demand

Further complicating the picture, German state prosecutors had opened an investigation into Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter, who had been due to head the combined group, for possible insider trading. Kengeter denies any wrongdoing.

“Brexit changed everything,” Bill Cash, a British Eurosceptic Conservative lawmaker who led a parliamentary debate on the merger last week, said. “It was inconceivable that after Brexit, having left the European Union, that our stock exchange would have been effectively run from Germany.” The breakdown leaves a question mark over the strategy of the exchanges in London, Europe’s financial capital, and Frankfurt, the equivalent for Germany, the region’s biggest economy.