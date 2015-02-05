Long game makes sense for UAE’s blue-chip investors

“There are different types of investors. Some look for highly volatile stocks regardless of the fundamental story behind them and on the other hand, you have more sophisticated institutional clients who understand companies’ earnings, and judge according to their risk and returns requirements [when] buying a stock,” Tariq Qaqish, managing director of Asset Management at Al Mal Capital said.

Samji from Daman Investments also agreed. “It’s the sentiment that is expressed by the so-called ‘noise investors’, underlined by swings in investors moods and daily trading volumes especially in small caps,” Samji said. “The activity gets consolidated by yet more retail class investors with risk capital who join in the re-affirmation stage with high-beta names joining the foray.” But there is a positive side. Since mid 2016, small cap stocks have pumped up the volumes — a far cry from what happened in 2014 when the blue chips contributed a larger stake to the liquidity pie. Traded volumes recovered from around the Dh500 million mark in 2015 to average Dh1 billion last year. However, total volumes still fall short of the Dh2 billion average registered in 2014. “[Over the] last three months of 2016, traded volumes improved on the back of the rallies in small caps — which gives me some optimism,” Samji said. Daman Investments chairman Shehab Gargash said the small-stock rally should be seen as a phase coming just before attention shifts to blue chips. After the initial rally in small stocks, the focus is expected to shift to blue chips, which are considered a safer option for investors. “Step 3 would be market euphoria — when valuations go completely go out of hand because there is so much demand chasing so little volume and when we arrive the peak of the cycle,” said Gargash of Daman Investments. Only active fund managers will be able to profit from this. “A buy-and-hold benchmark index investor in the UAE may not do very well,” Samji said. Active trade advantage “Active trading strategies may fare better. One may see a lot of trading activity as well as bouts of swings and sideways movement and may not get compensated adequately for the ride,” he added. “Only portfolio managers with an active trading element in their strategy will benefit.” Al Mal Capital’s Qaqish offers a simple piece of advice. “Investors should be looking at fundamental story behind before buying stocks and understand that there are enough reasons and clarity that [a] company will make solid money in the future, not to be driven by only news and speculation,” Qaqish said. More from Markets DFM gains as GFH shares approach 52-week high

