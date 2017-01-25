Libya’s NOC says oil output at three-year high and rising

The Sharara field, operated by Repsol SA, is pumping about 153,000 barrels a day, and NOC is targeting output there of 250,000 barrels a day by May, Sanalla said in an interview in London. The Eni SpA-run El-Feel field remains shut, he said. El-Feel, or Elephant, was also due to reopen in December but guards demanding benefits prevented that, NOC said earlier this month. The two western fields have a combined capacity of 450,000 barrels a day.