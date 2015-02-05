Libya oil output falls as fresh clashes force ports to shut

The country may reschedule crude loadings at Al Sider and Ras Lanuf and transfer them to other ports like Zueitina and Brega, another person with knowledge of the situation said, asking not to be identified because the person lacks permission to speak to media. Al Sider was scheduled this month to ship four cargoes of 630,000 barrels each, according to a copy of a tanker-loading programme obtained by Bloomberg.