It’s the 1980s all over again for forex desks looking at trade flow

Apart from the US Census Bureau’s monthly release (due March 7), investors should pay attention to the statistics from these seven nations: China, Japan (due February 20), South Korea (due March 1), Germany (March 10), Taiwan (due March 7), and Switzerland (due February 21). All were placed on the Treasury Department’s monitoring list last year when it evaluated the foreign-exchange policies of trading partners. Treasury cited instances of unusually large bilateral trade surpluses in the first four countries, and singled out Taiwan and Switzerland for engaging in interventions that only serve to weaken their currencies.