Iraq plays ball with Opec as tanker tracking shows flows are cut

During the months of negotiation that led to November’s Opec agreement, Iraq had insisted repeatedly that it should be exempted from cuts as it battles the Islamic State insurgency and rehabilitates its oil industry after years of war and sanctions. The country also disputed the data to be used in any discussions, insisting that numbers compiled by Opec underestimated Iraqi production by about 5 per cent. Iraq ultimately relented, agreeing to reduce its output.

Stalled prices While oil prices rallied in the weeks after Opec announced its supply curbs on Nov. 30, with crude touching an 18-month high early in January, the gains subsequently stalled amid scepticism about how much of the cutbacks would be delivered. Opec as a whole was on course to reduce supply by 900,000 barrels a day in January, Geneva-based tanker-tracker Petro-Logistics SA said last week. That’s equivalent to about 75 per cent of the cut that the producer group agreed. Adherence to the deal is “great” and Opec probably won’t need to extend the accord when it expires in the middle of the year, Saudi Arabia Energy Minister Khalid Al Falih said on Jan. 22 when countries met in Vienna to discuss monitoring implementation. Iraq was close to implementing its share of the agreed production cuts and would be in full compliance by the end of the month, Oil Minister Jabbar Al Luaibi said January 23. The Middle Eastern producer had already reduced output by 180,000 barrels a day and would cut another 30,000 soon, Al Luaibi said in a Bloomberg Television interview. Lower shipments While 90 per cent of the output cuts have come from fields operated by companies run by Iraq’s federal government, Baghdad is also coordinating reductions with the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan and international oil companies, he said. Iraq saw lower shipments from both Basra and from the Ceyhan terminal in Turkey, from where it exports crude originating in the Kurdish region and from Baghdad-controlled fields around Kirkuk, according to the ship-tracking data. Exports from Basra averaged 3.235 million barrels a day in January, down from a record 3.46 million in December, the data showed. Exports of Kurdish crude, and oil from Iraq’s northern fields through Ceyhan, fell to about 569,000 barrels a day from 572,000 barrels in December. More from Markets Unfazed by Trump, Abraaj focuses on micro trends

