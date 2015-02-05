Investors start doubting oil rally after failure to top $55

Rob Haworth, a senior investment strategist in Seattle at US. Bank Wealth Management, which oversees $133 billion of assets, said he’s curious to see how the 2.3 per cent price drop on March 2 will affect the next CFTC report. Money managers “were rather quiet in the period of this report; They didn’t give up but they didn’t add either. It looks like speculators are finally becoming contemplative about the risks.”