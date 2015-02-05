India budget: no bad news is good news for equity markets

The most-watched Sensex index on the Bombay Stock Exchange, which was almost flat at the start of the budget speech, jumped more than 500 points. The Sensex closed 1.76 per cent higher at 28,141.64. The Nifty 50 index closed 1.81 per cent higher at 8,716.40.

“The equity market reacted positively to the budget. Against the market concern of an increase in the long term capital gains for equity from the present 1 year to 3 year, the finance minister kept it unchanged which led to an immediate relief rally in the equity market,” Anand Radhakrishnan, Chief Investment Officer — Franklin Equity, Franklin Templeton Investments — India told Gulf News over an email. In December, Prime Minister hinted at increasing taxes on capital markets, which many analysts thought that government would change the long term capital gains tax. Ajay Argal, a fund manager at Barings Asset also agreed with Franklin Templeton’s view. “The positive reaction in the market was due to lack of anything negative in terms of taxes. Specifically, the markets were fearing that there may be tax on long term capital gains in shares, which did not happen,” said Ajay Argal, Head of Indian Equities at Baring Asset Management. Fund managers expect consumer goods to get impacted positively due to thrust on rural economy including a cut in income tax of smaller income, and therefore they expect higher disposable income in the hands of consumers which may boost revenues for consumer goods or automakers. “Avoiding populist measures to boost consumption as widely anticipated by the market, the budget has judiciously managed the expenditure, displaying fiscal prudence,” Radhakrishnan said. The government also announced recapitalisation of banks by allotting 100 billion Indian rupees, but that is unlikely to impact the banking sector. “There is some relief on providing for NPAs. Overall, we do not expect much impact on the banking sector,” said Argal. But Barings Asset Management said the budget overall won’t impact their clients’ portfolios for now. “We do not see any change in our portfolio strategy. We continue to focus on high growth stocks where the growth is relatively unrecognised by the market over 3-5 years and which are also available at reasonable price,” Argal added. More from Markets Unfazed by Trump, Abraaj focuses on micro trends

