‘In Trump we trust’ is market mantra as chaos besets White House

“We’re all getting a bit of a civics lesson here — what’s the role of each person in government and what are they able and not able to do?” said Jason Brady, president of Santa Fe, New Mexico-based Thornburg Investment Management, which oversees $50 billion. “As I look forward to what might occur as a result in changes in policy, I think a lot about what’s possible to get done and what’s likely.” Wishful thinking or not, nothing succeeds like success in markets. Global equities just vaulted to their first record in 18 months amid the longest streak of gains in the S&P 500 since September 2013. The Trump Trade is approaching bull market dimensions in only three months, with futures on the Dow rallying 19 per cent since their election night lows.