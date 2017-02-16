How UBS wealth sees Aramco IPO changing Middle East markets

Saudi Arabia might decide to remove obstacles for foreign investors. For example, Saudi authorities have announced several measures to increase the depth of domestic markets. Since January, qualified foreign investors are allowed to invest in IPOs; the value of global assets under management required to qualify as a QFI was reduced from 18.75 billion riyals, around $5 billion, to 3.75 billion riyals; and the maximum share that a QFI can take in a company has been raised to 10 per cent from 5 per cent. Other Gulf Cooperation Cooperation Council countries could follow suit if the Saudi experience is successful.