Fund firm Henderson sees outflows even as assets rise

Underlying profit before tax was £212.7 million, down from 220 million a year earlier.

Henderson said its planned $6 billion purchase of rival US asset manager Janus Capital was on track to complete by the end of May, and it planned to pay a final dividend of 7.30 pence a share. That would give a total dividend of 10.5 pence, up from 10.3 pence the year before.