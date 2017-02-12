Foreigners scoop up Egyptian debt; borrowing costs plunge

Demand for Egyptian assets has been growing since authorities removed currency controls and raised interest rates in November, part of efforts to secure IMF assistance for its plan to overhaul the economy after years of political upheaval since the public uprising that toppled longtime leader Hosni Mubarak in 2011. Egypt last month tapped overseas debt markets for the first time since 2015, while foreign inflows into domestic stocks have also surged on the lower dollar-based valuations.