Foreign investors buy Dh3.13b of shares in ADX in January

Eshraq Properties shares were the most active in January with trades equivalent to Dh1.78 billion, representing 25 per cent of total trades, followed by Asmak (Dh1.07 billion or 14.2 per cent); Rak Properties at Dh669 million (9.4 per cent); Manazel at Dh630 million (8.9 per cent); Al-Dar at Dh538 million (7.6 per cent), and around 2.484 million for the rest of stocks (34.9 per cent).