Foreign holdings of Egypt debt rise as banks attract billions

Egypt has created a “well-functioning” currency market that is reflected in the pound’s exchange rate, the IMF said last month, adding that the currency may strengthen after a period of “overshooting.” The pound has weakened by more than 50 per cent since the float and was trading at 18.725 per dollar at 9:07am on Wednesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Stocks have since surged by more than 40 per cent.