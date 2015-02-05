Flat dividend payout from banks weigh on Abu Dhabi stocks

“We had the big banks that came out yesterday. The dividend is what people are looking at. But due to flat payout by banks, people instead looked at smaller cap stocks,” Sanyalaksna Manibhandu, director Research, National Bank of Abu Dhabi Securities said. National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) fell more than 5 per cent after the bank proposed to pay flat dividend of 0.45 fils per share, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) cut dividend to 40 fils per share.