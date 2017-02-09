Few small stocks in Dubai tumble as Bluechips lead

Among the bluechips, Emaar Properties closed 1.32 per cent higher at Dh7.68. Dubai Financial Market shares closed 4.38 per cent higher at Dh1.43. The Dubai Financial Market General Index closed 1.16 per cent lower at 3,682.81. Out of a total of 36 stocks traded on the exchange, shares of 31 firms fell, while another 5 rose.