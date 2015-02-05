ENBD REIT plans to list on Nasdaq Dubai

Emirates NBD Asset Management plans to rise 100-$125 million through the offer, and plans to invest the proceeds in its real estate portfolio.

“The improved capital structure of ENBD REIT will mean there is less of a requirement to retain cash for the purposes of managing liquidity in the event of investor withdrawals, which are not permitted in a closed-ended vehicle of this type, but were a requirement in the open-ended structure. In the long-term, this should help ENBD REIT to achieve its objective of remaining more fully invested, subject to market and other conditions, with the goal of achieving improved long-term returns for its shareholders,” Anthony Taylor, fund manager, real estate at Emirates NBD Asset Management Limited, said.