Emirates NBD holds tenth AGM

Commenting on the business environment, Emirates NBD Chairman, Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, said: “The UAE continues to stand out as a resilient and burgeoning regional economic powerhouse with domestic consumption driving our economy. Ahead of Expo 2020, the UAE is laying the groundwork to create a stable and prosperous environment for citizens and residents through increased investment in infrastructure, with a focus on education, health and community welfare. Our diversified economy along with increased spend will continue to underpin broader economic growth in the coming years.