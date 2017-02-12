Emirates NBD holds tenth AGM

Dubai: Emirates NBD on Sunday held its tenth Annual General Meeting (AGM).
At the AGM, a review of the year ended December 31 2016 was presented. The meeting approved distribution of 40 per cent cash dividend (40 fils per share) for the year ended 31, December 2016.
The meeting reviewed and approved of the directors’ report concerning the Group’s activities and financial statements for 2016. In addition to approving the consolidated account statements of the Group for the financial year ended December 31, 2016, the AGM approved auditor’s report and appointed Ernst & Young as auditors for the year 2017.
Commenting on the business environment, Emirates NBD Chairman, Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, said: “The UAE continues to stand out as a resilient and burgeoning regional economic powerhouse with domestic consumption driving our economy. Ahead of Expo 2020, the UAE is laying the groundwork to create a stable and prosperous environment for citizens and residents through increased investment in infrastructure, with a focus on education, health and community welfare. Our diversified economy along with increased spend will continue to underpin broader economic growth in the coming years.