Emirates NBD Asset Management announces strong 2016 performance

The Emirates Emerging Market Corporate Bond Absolute Return Fund delivered one of the highest absolute returns in 2016, generating 14.5 per cent for the year. The peer-group average for the same period was only 12.4 per cent, meaning that EMCAR was ranked 1st of 275 funds in the Morningstar EM Corporate Bond Universe for 2016. The fund owns CDS positions in the Philippines, Indonesia, Brazil, South Africa and Hungary, as a hedge against wider credit spreads. The main contributors to its performance were Brazil and Indonesia, which have become more attractive in light of lower yields in developed markets and stabilising currencies. The fund paid a semi-annual dividend of 2.5 per cent in December 2016 and a total dividend of 5 per cent equivalent for the year.