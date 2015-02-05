Emirates Global Aluminium said to consider IPO

IPOs in the region may be headed for a revival as countries, including the UAE, work to make themselves less dependent on oil. Saudi Arabia, the largest Gulf Arab economy, is also taking steps to overhaul its economy, including plans for what could be the largest-ever IPO with the listing of Saudi Arabian Oil Co. Companies in the region raised just $1.4 billion from listings last year, compared with $2.9 billion in 2015, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.