Egypt’s pound shows Nigeria must overcome its fear of floating free

Reynardson sold most of his Nigeria holdings last November but was able to repatriate the proceeds only last week. While devaluation could temporarily ease dollar shortages, he said ”no one really has any interest in investing there.” Nigeria’s economic frailties were laid bare by the mid-2014 oil price collapse. Before that it had basked in the ‘Africa Rising’ hype gripping investors.

In mid-2013, foreigners held $11.6 billion (Dh42.61 billion) or a quarter of total Nigerian debt and some $10.3 billion in equities. Much of that money fled after capital controls were imposed in 2015. By last October, daily equity trading volumes were a third of their 2013 levels, with foreigners’ share dwindling to half from 70 per cent, stock market data showed. That will fall further if index provider MSCI fulfils its threat to drop Nigeria from its frontier equity benchmark. The country has already lost its place in the GBI-EM emerging debt index, a benchmark for funds managing about $200 billion. Malik says Egypt shows why Nigeria should bite the bullet on currency reform. The Egyptian pound crashed 50 per cent after the float and inflation has hit decade-highs. But the currency has subsequently bounced 20 per cent off lows, bank deposits are growing and remittances have jumped a fifth year-on-year in the three months after devaluation. And Egyptian stocks and bonds — investor favourites before the 2011 Arab Spring — are luring buyers again. Russia and Argentina, while still enduring hardship, are also receiving buoyant capital inflows, with the latter rejoining mainstream equity and bond indexes this year. “What Egypt does show is that foreign capital is comfortable pricing risk and returning to a market when there is a liquid, functioning foreign currency market for all,” Malik added. Unlike Egypt, Nigeria will not accept an International Monetary Fund programme. It lacks Russia’s reserves war chest and President Muhammadu Buhari lacks the appetite for the orthodox economic policies his Argentine counterpart has implemented since 2015. But on the plus side, Nigerian government debt is 15 per cent of annual economic output, a sliver compared with 86 per cent in Egypt, according to IMF data. Its current account is also almost in balance, putting it in a better position than Egypt, where the IMF expects to see a 5 per cent deficit this year. Most crucially, the naira may not be as out of kilter with its real fair value as the pre-devaluation pound. Renaissance Capital, for instance, suggests the naira’s fair value is around 365 per dollar in today’s money, based on an analysis of a 20-year history of inflation-adjusted exchange rates measured against trade partners’ currencies. The naira’s black market discount is due to a “crisis of confidence, RenCap said. So an initial post-devaluation/sovershoot may be followed by a bounce once the central bank clears the dollar demand backlog. Somerset’s Reynardson notes also that unlike Argentina, Egypt and Russia, Nigeria’s 20 per cent inflation level probably already reflects effects from a weaker naira because companies have been passing on higher input costs from black market exchange rates. “If there is a float as well as a devaluation, I think foreign investors will definitely come flooding back in,” he said. More from Markets NMC Health net profit up by 76.5% for 2016

