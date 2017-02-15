Dutch speed trader hasn’t lost money in ETF market since 2014

Asian income slid 65 per cent as Flow continued to struggle with a market where trading is concentrated in a handful of the biggest funds. Flow specialises in thinly traded or difficult-to-price ETFs, which potentially offer the greatest margins.

“Throughout 2016 our trading infrastructure operated as expected and the trading team showed great discipline during events like Brexit and the US elections,” said Flow’s co-Chief Executive Officer Sjoerd Rietberg. “Our institutional trading teams increased the number of counterparties and reinforced our dominant position in the over-the-counter market via request-for-quote trading. All these changes brought Flow Traders up to the next level, as demonstrated by our growing market share while maintaining our desired risk profile.”