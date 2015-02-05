Dubai index mimics Arabtec decline as critical support breached

Etisalat fell 1.37 per cent to end at Dh18, while National Bank of Abu Dhabi closed 1.42 per cent lower at Dh10.45. Agthia closed 1.82 per cent lower at Dh6.48. “Some stocks will be attractive now. We could see liquidity increasing with consolidation,” Shurrab said, adding “investors should focus on dividend yielding stocks to avoid the volatility.”