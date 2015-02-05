Dubai index hits 1-month high as bluechips stage comeback

Dubai Islamic Bank closed 0.48 per cent higher at Dh6.22, while Damac Properties closed more than 1.79 per cent higher at Dh2.85. DFM shares closed more than 3 per cent higher at Dh1.37. Dubai Entertainments closed 1.75 per cent higher at Dh1.16. Gulf Finance House with more than 1 per cent gains, remained as the actively traded stock.