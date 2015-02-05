Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange traded 1.37m contracts in January

Gaurang Desai, CEO of DGCX, commented, “Last year, we witnessed sustained volatility, which emphasised to investors the value of transacting in a secure, transparent and regulated market place to hedge their risks and exposure against rapid price movements. Global markets are likely to continue experiencing sharp bouts of volatility throughout 2017 against a backdrop of major political developments and anticipated instability. We expect increased demand for derivative products for hedging and investment purposes and we are confident that DGCX will continue to play an increasingly important role for investors within the region.