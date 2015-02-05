Downside expected after a swift rally in US stocks

But market participants now fear that with valuation at the highest level since 2001 and actual unveiling of the policy announcements, traders would prefer to sell on news, after having brought on rumours.

“We are not too far off from the summer correction. We are approaching that seasonal period of correction. That also coincides with the 100 days of Trump’s presidency as well. We would have possible details on the healthcare plan and on the tax front. So the disappointment on the tax front could easily bring some correction in the market,” Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst with Think Markets told Gulf News over the phone from London.