Dow hits 20,000 as post-election rally resumes

But the venerable index had stalled recently, dropping modestly in consecutive weeks, as investors grew cautious as they looked for clarity on the administration’s new policies.

“A seminal moment. It is just a number but it is a big number, it is certainly a flashy number,” said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Group in Bedford Hills, New York. “There is a real belief that Trump is real, he has been extremely active these first couple of days of the presidency and a change may happen faster than people had thought.”