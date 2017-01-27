Don’t be fooled by the VIX

The Egyptian pound shows up as the most volatile asset in the study’s universe so far this year. With a Z-score of 4.15, it has been more than twice as volatile as the digital currency bitcoin and six times more jumpy than the Bloomberg Dollar Index. To be classified as an outlier in this study, an asset needs an absolute Z-score of 2.575 or more, which means its movements have less than a 1 per cent chance of happening. The greater the score, the greater the volatility.