Digital Investment Co transfer shares of Damac

The owner of Premium Investment LCC and Digital Invest Co. is Hussain Ali Habib Sajwani, Chairman of Damac. In a statement released on the DFM, the company said the transfer of shares will constitute a reclassification of the non-UAE ownership in Damac from 44.08 per cent to 39.86 per cent. The UAE ownership increased from 55.92 per cent to 60.14 per cent.