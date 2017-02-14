DFM stabilises after fall, focus now turns to Emaar

“At the same time oversold stocks — from a pure technical point of view — such as DSI or Eshraq have created an opportunity for speculators to jump onto the wagon, although the results for the fourth quarter were negative and concerning,” Qaqish said. “We would assume that part of today’s trading would be a buy-on-dips strategy among traders.”

Deyaar Properties closed at Dh0.61, up 4.27 per cent, while contractor Drake and Scull closed 6.92 per cent higher at Dh0.510. Union Properties closed 4.78 per cent higher at Dh1.03. Stuck on Arabtec However, sellers were stuck in Arabtec shares. Arabtec hit the lower circuit a second day in a row, with about 121 million outstanding sell orders. "Arabtec is expected to stabilise in the trading range of Dh0.93-1.04," Shiv Prakash, senior analyst with National Bank of Abu Dhabi Securities, said in a note. Arabtec closed at Dh1.08, down nearly 10 per cent on the day. All eyes are expected to be on the reaction to Emaar's results on Wednesday. "Traders may look to hold and add further for the next target at Dh7.90/Dh8.43 in the short term. The stop loss should now be trailed higher at the Dh7.50-support [level]," Prakash said. Emaar beat analyst expectations, with the developer reporting a more than 56 per cent growth in net profit for the December quarter. Overall the index is stuck in a trading range. "The index seems to be locked in a tussle positioning [at] 3,620-3,738, that's around 118 points. {A] correction towards [the] 3,550-3,500 levels is possible if the index closes below the support level of 3,625," Prakash said. The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange General Index closed 0.19 per cent lower at 4,572.57. Eshraq Properties closed 9.09 per cent higher at Dh1.08 while Dana Gas closed 6.38 per cent higher at Dh0.50. Union National Bank closed 4.09 per cent higher at Dh4.58 while Rak Properties closed 2.63 per cent higher at Dh0.78. Elsewhere in the Gulf, Saudi Arabia's Tadawul index closed 0.38 per cent lower at 7,032.65 while the Qatar exchange index closed the session 0.07 per cent higher at 10,670.51. The Muscat MSM 30 Index closed 0.06 per cent higher at 5,819.08.

