DFM achieves 100% compliance in results disclosure

It is worth noting that the DFM has implemented an extensive campaign over the past few months to make listed companies aware of the implementation of the regulation on disclosing preliminary annual results within the 45 days deadline, which was introduced last year for the first time. The exchange has dispatched notices to listed companies as well as connecting with disclosure and compliance teams to emphasise on the importance of adherence to the timeframe so that investors receive the results at the earliest as part of DFM’s commitment to further enhance levels of disclosure and transparency.