China stock trading most muted since 1992 as state tightens grip

State-owned investors bought shares to steady the market last Monday, while some funds were guided on Tuesday not to sell holdings with big weightings in benchmark indexes, the people said, asking not to be identified because they aren’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly. The move follows extreme intervention by policy makers to stabilize the world’s second-largest stock market in the wake of a $5 trillion (Dh18.36 trillion) rout in 2015, when volatility climbed to a 20-year high.