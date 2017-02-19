Capital inflows lift Indian equities to new highs

Market observers pointed out that the banking and financial stocks remained in focus during the week following key announcements such as the Union Cabinet’s approval for merger of State Bank of India’s (SBI) associate banks into SBI, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) removing restrictions placed on purchase of HDFC Bank shares by foreign portfolio investors.

“The bank Nifty rose to its all-time-high after the RBI lifted the ban on purchase of HDFC Bank stocks by FIIs (foreign institutional investors). The bank Nifty and HDFC Bank reversed almost all gains on the same day as the RBI again put HDFC Bank on ban list for buying by FIIs,” Rakesh Tarway, Head of Research, Reliance Securities, explained. According to the RBI, the holdings of foreign investors in the private-sector bank had fallen below the threshold limit prescribed under the foreign direct investment (FDI) policy. In a reaction, foreign investors bought the stock up till the permissible limit. Provisional figures from the stock exchanges showed that foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased stocks worth Rs83.53 billion (Dh4.57 billion) during the week, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) divested scrips worth Rs47.11 billion. Positive triggers Figures from the National Securities Depository (NSDL) disclosed that foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought equities worth Rs9.13 billion, or $136.53 million from February 13-17. According to Vijay Singhania, Founder and Director of Trade Smart Online brokerage firm, subdued corporate earnings and lack of any new fresh positive triggers saw most traders winding-up open positions ahead of the derivatives expiry in the following week. “Despite firm global stocks, the overall mood in the markets was affected on worries about the possibility of capital outflows from emerging economies including India after Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen on February 14 spoke in support of an interest rate hike next month,” Singhania said. “There wasn’t much excitement following the release of macroeconomic data last week. India’s industrial production declined 0.4 per cent in December 2016 over December 2015, snapping strong 5.7 per cent growth recorded in November 2016.” Official data released during the week showed that the country’s annual retail inflation (CPI) eased to 3.17 per cent in January. However, the annual rate of wholesale prices inflation (WPI) rose to 5.25 per cent in January, 2017, which hampered investors’ risk-taking appetite. However, the rupee depreciated during the week. It weakened by 13 paise to 67.01 against a US dollar from last week’s close of 66.88. Healthy growth Dhruv Desai, Director and Chief Operating Officer of Tradebulls, cited that market participants remained on the sidelines and refrained from any buying activity, ahead of the 10th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council during the weekend. “Sentiments got some support with a report that the government’s revenue collection during April-January, 2016-17 has shown healthy growth, indirect tax collection jumped 23.9 per cent to Rs7.03 lakh crore on the back of robust central excise mop-up, while direct tax collection rose by 10.79 per cent to Rs5.82 lakh crore [Rs5.8 trillion],” Desai said. The top Sensex gainers of the week were: HDFC Bank (up 5.57 per cent at Rs1,377.15), Gail (up 5.55 per cent at Rs509.75), Reliance Industries (up 4.37 per cent at Rs1,075.35), Bharti Airtel (up 3.28 per cent at Rs369.50) and Infosys (up 3.27 per cent at Rs999.70). The losers were: Tata Motors (down 11.13 per cent at Rs452.70), Hero MotoCorp (down 5.54 per cent at Rs3,085.65), Adani Ports (down 4.37 per cent at Rs297.65), Asian Paints (down 3.20 per cent at Rs960.95), and State Bank of India (SBI) (down 2.70 per cent at Rs268.80). More from Markets Arabtec recovery hopes spur DFM sell-off

