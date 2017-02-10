Buyers look past the naira fix as Nigeria issues Eurobond

“If they ever get around to allowing the currency to adjust further, this should be supportive for risk premiums,” said Kevin Daly, a London-based portfolio manager at Aberdeen, which oversees about $11 billion of developing-nation assets. “There is still a bit of value there, it’s not screaming cheap, everybody knows about the currency but the economy is set to rebound, oil is up, there is some positive news on the horizon.”

The yield on the notes due in February 2032 fell almost 5 basis points to 7.83 per cent by 9.03am on Friday in Lagos, the commercial capital. Citigroup Inc and Standard Chartered Plc managed the sale. The yield on Nigeria’s $500 million of bonds due in July 2023 declined for a sixth day, by 1 basis point, to 6.53 per cent. It’s fallen almost 40 basis points since the investor meetings began on February 3 in London. Nigeria is struggling to emerge from a recession as it grapples with falling oil revenues and a crippling shortage of foreign exchange. The roadshow delegation, led by Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun and central bank Governor Godwin Emefiele, was short on detail about “fine-tuning the foreign-exchange system,” according to Daly. The naira black-market rate fell to a record 500 per dollar last week, almost 40 per cent weaker than the official one of 315. Foreign-exchange regime overhaul Nigeria would have got a lower yield if investors thought the naira was fairly valued, said Neville Mandimika and Celeste Fauconnier, analysts at FirstRand Ltd’s Johannesburg-based Rand Merchant Bank unit, in a note Friday. The bond will underperform those of other oil producers in the region, including Gabon, unless Nigeria overhauls its foreign-exchange regime, they said. When Nigeria last turned to international capital markets in July 2013, oil, its main export, was at about $110 a barrel and the economy was expanding more than 5 per cent annually. Crude prices have since halved and gross domestic product contracted in 2016 for the first time in a quarter century, according to the International Monetary Fund. Buoyed by risk-on sentiment, issuers from developing nations have raised more than $73 billion in dollar- and euro-denominated bond sales this year, the best start to a year on record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Latvia sold €650 million ($692 million) in 10-year and 30-year notes on Thursday, while Tunisia is marketing a seven-year euro-denominated bond. More from Markets Wall Street boosted by Trump hopes

Energy stocks look for catalyst out of doldrums

Earnings lift India shares, elections watched

Optimism returns to UAE markets









