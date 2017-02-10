Bull market still has more room to run, Citigroup says

Citigroup is using the historical road map to point out that in about three-quarters of the time after such rallies in the past, the index has gained between 10 per cent and 15 per cent in the following 12 months. Still, even Citigroup sounds a note of caution, warning that following gains of this magnitude, any second leg up does tend to be bumpy, with pullbacks of at least 7 per cent in about three-quarters of similar rallies in the past.