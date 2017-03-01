BP targets $40 break-even oil price to reassure investors

BP did balance its books toward the end of last year, giving the company confidence to make acquisitions, but the hunt to secure future supply forced it to push back its cash break-even target for 2017 as a whole. The buying spree at the end of 2016 — taking in fields around Africa that are yet to begin production — will result in a cash shortfall this year, Chief Financial Officer Brian Gilvary said February 7. BP is not looking for any new big acquisitions, Dudley said.