Bond traders lament volatility surge on RBI policy black box

“From the minutes of the previous two MPC meetings it can be inferred that it is a highly structured set-up,” Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser at State Bank of India, the largest lender, wrote in a February 8 note. “If we take a look at the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s meetings, these are more spontaneous and there is much more detailed discussion regarding the various aspects of the economy before arriving at the conclusion.”