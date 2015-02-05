Biggest wealth fund seen dashing hopes of green energy activists

The fund has been lobbying to expand its investment mandate beyond stocks and bonds, and proposed in December 2015 to invest as much as 5 per cent in infrastructure as it seeks to boost returns. It said in December that a move into unlisted infrastructure would be regulated the same way as its real estate investments and restricted to developed nations. The fund was freed in 2010 to invest in real estate and it has since built a $20 billion portfolio of high-profile properties from Paris to London and New York. Political risks