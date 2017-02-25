Between the American eagle and the Asian tiger, the world is squeezed

The $18.5 trillion US economy is approximately 24.5% of the gross world product. However, the US economy loses its spot as the number one economy to China when measured in terms of GDP based on PPP. In these terms, China’s GDP is $21.3 trillion and the US GDP is $18.5 trillion. However, the US is way ahead of China in terms of GDP per capita (PPP) — approximately $57,294 in the US versus $15,423 in China. The US population is estimated around 318 million.

While US President Trump is talking about 'making America great again", Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke of "China Dream", economists said. At present China is looking into "diversifying" its trade exposure away from the US, thought boosting its trade relations with Europe and Asia, through "The one Belt, One Road initiative," they added. "China has been trying to diversify trade away from the US, or at least reduce its dependence on the US as a market," said Thomas Streater, Dubai-based Head of Research at MB Commodities Capital, propreitary trading business. "Because the US recession of 2008 really hurt China's economy and I think China learnt some lessons from that." On the other hand, President Trump has "limited" options in fulfilling his promises of being "tougher" with China because of the fact that "China is an extremely important lender to the US treasury." "It must be noted that Rex Tillerson, his choice of Secretary of State, is pro free trade, which means it is not entirely obvious the US will try to reduce trade on a large scale on purpose with its most important trading partners," Streater said. Tillerson is coming to the state department with a solid business background. He is the former chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ExxonMobil. The US, which heavily relies on China to finance its deficits, might impose some measures on its trade with china and could 'intimidate' china by increasing its military presence in the Asian Pacific region. China, on the other hand, can retaliate and 'punish' the US by reducing its purchases and holdings of US Treasury securities. By doing so, it will make the efforts of Trump administration to finance his infrastructure plans more difficult, economists said. "Both countries could impose new tariffs on each other," said Streater. "If the US and China really entered into a trade war, it would be a lose-lose scenario and we'd likely see another global recession." Other economists share similar view. Dollar said high US tariffs would make Chinese imports more expensive and reduce its volume in the American market. But china could "retaliate" and shift the sources of its imports for aircraft, advances equipment and agricultural products away from US first. Any trade war between US and China makes both sides worse off, Dollar said.

