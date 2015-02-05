Barclays Africa plans to list Gold ETF in Kenya early this year

The Nairobi Securities Exchange has been preparing to introduce new products including derivatives, ETFs and asset-backed securities since at least 2013 as it seeks to boost trading volumes. The volume of shares traded on the Nairobi Securities Exchange declined to 5.81 billion last year, compared with 8.11 billion in 2014, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. At the same time, the exchange’s market capitalization shrank to $18.7 billion by the end of December, the lowest since 2012.