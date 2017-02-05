Banks recovery trigger bounce back in UAE indices

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank closed 2.75 per cent higher at Dh7.10, while First Gulf Bank closed 1.19 per cent higher at Dh12.75. National Bank of Abu Dhabi closed 2.05 per cent higher at Dh9.95. Aldar Properties closed 2.01 per cent higher at Dh2.54. Sharjah Islamic Bank closed 1.97 per cent higher at Dh1.55. Asmak closed 2.99 per cent higher at Dh2.41. Among the losers, Union National Bank closed 2.27 per cent lower at Dh4.30. RAK Bank closed 1.44 per cent lower at Dh4.78.