Australia sells A$11b of bonds in biggest sale

The government has been ramping up issuance as it struggles to rein in its budget deficit and seeks to finance a debt pile that’s expected to top A$600 billion in 2020. Investors have been clamouring for Aussie debt even as tighter US monetary policy drives a slump in global bond markets. The size of Wednesday’s sale shows that concerns about Australia’s capacity to keep its top credit score are being set aside as the nation’s relative prudence and weaker economic outlook makes the debt look attractive relative to US Treasuries, according to Robert Mead, managing director at Pacific Investment Management Co in Sydney.