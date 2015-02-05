Auerbach Grayson partners with Arqaam Capital to expand coverage

“Through our partnership with Arqaam Capital, we are able to offer a deeper level of coverage and greater accessibility to investment opportunities than any broker within the Middle East,” said David Grayson, CEO and co-founder of Auerbach Grayson. “Most of the independent brokers that still operate in South Africa no longer cover the entire market. However, Arqaam’s direct membership on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, coupled with the quality and depth of their research in the largest market of Africa, brings our clients a new breadth of coverage.” In less than a decade, Arqaam Capital has grown into a well-established investment bank operating four business segments, sales & trading, investment banking, asset management and alternative investments. Arqaam Capital is one of the top institutional full service brokers in the MENA region via seats in Middle Eastern and African exchanges, supported by a strong network of local executing brokers. Arqaam covers more than 300 listed companies in the Middle East and Africa region across 27 countries and a wide range of sectors. The firm provides the largest global coverage of MENA equities representing over 60% of GCC market capitalisation.