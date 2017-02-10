Asian shares rally to 18-month peak

On the political front, Trump seemed to change tack and said he would honour the longstanding "one China" policy during a phone call with China's leader, a major diplomatic boost for Beijing which brooks no criticism of its claim to neighbouring Taiwan.

China's strong trade "is related to the global pick-up in growth in the US, Europe and also emerging economies," said Jianguang Shen, chief economist at Mizuho Securities in Hong Kong. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.5 percent to the highest level since July 2015, and was on track to gain 1.5 for the week. The Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.5 percent. Japan's Nikkei stock index surged 2.5 percent, thanks to the tailwind from a weaker currency, and added 2.4 percent for the week. Wall Street's three main indexes notched record highs on Thursday after Trump said he would make a major tax announcement in a few weeks, though he offered no details. "Financial markets latched on to his comments yesterday about 'something phenomenal on tax in the next two to three weeks' like a thirsty man spying what looks like an oasis in the desert," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said in a note. Lower US jobless claims US economic data also underpinned the dollar. Initial jobless claims unexpectedly dropped last week to a nearly 43-year low, while inventories at wholesalers surged in December for a second straight month. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, added 0.1 percent on the day to 100.72, on track to gain 0.8 percent for the week. The Australian dollar rode the trade data from China, Australia's major export market. The Aussie rose 0.2 percent to $0.7641, also supported by an optimistic view from the country's central bank, which suggested that further interest rate cuts were off the table. The euro, under pressure from political concerns as the campaign for France's presidential election heated up, was steady on the day at $1.0655. It was still down 1.2 percent for the week. More from Markets Wall Street boosted by Trump hopes

